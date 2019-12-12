Liberalism is a mental illness.

The Pluralist reported:

A Florida woman stabbed herself in the stomach multiple times over the weekend because she was tired of living in President Donald Trump’s America, police said.

The incident report was published by the Smoking Gun blog with the name of the woman, 46, redacted.

Police responded to a call about an adult female who had “stabbed herself with a kitchen knife,” according to the report. Upon arriving to the residence in the town of Palmetto, the report said, officers observed blood “all over” the woman’s legs, hands and face.

Asked what was wrong, the woman was said to have lifted up her shirt to reveal three self-inflicted stab wounds.

“I’m tired of living in Trump’s country,” she explained, according to the report. “I’m tired of Trump being president.”