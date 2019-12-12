President Donald Trump could potentially advocate for a boycott of AT&T, particularly its DirecTV brand, Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network reported.

Gasparino said his sources close to Trump indicate the possibility is being discussed inside the White House in the wake of AT&T’s decision to hand over phone records of Trump’s lattorney Rudy Giuliani as part of House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

“I’m picking this up from outside advisers to Trump who say that the president’s inside advisers, even himself, they’re really annoyed that AT&T turned over … without giving the heads up, all the phone records of Rudy Giuliani,” Gasparino said.

“Rudy’s been public about this — if they would have given him a heads up, he would have tied it up in court. Instead, they just gave over the phone records. They got a subpoena.”

AT&T owns CNN, a frequent target of Trump’s bashing.

Gasparino noted that the situation has “really annoyed people in the Trump administration. Trump has in the past called for boycotts of AT&T. Again, he’s being advised by outside people [to] call for another boycott. They’re most vulnerable on their DirecTV subsidiary.”

Noting that DirecTV is struggling because of the rise in streaming content, Gasparino said Trump’s advisers are telling him, “if you want to get at AT&T, if you want to screw with them from a business standpoint, go at DirecTV. Call for a boycott, as you have in the past. Trump has done this in the past, and right now DirecTV is pretty vulnerable.”

That said, Gasparino doesn’t think a president should call for a boycott of an American company.

“It’s horrible to do that, to take it out on the company and its shareholders and employees, it’s really bad,” he said.