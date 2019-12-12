Comic book writer Frank Miller’s upcoming edition of Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child makes a mockery of President Donald Trump, with the supervillains Joker and Darkseid working to get him re-elected in 2020.

Rather than concentrating on Batman or Superman, the comic reportedly focuses on Lara and Jonathan Kent, the offspring of Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as Carrie Kelley, the new Batwoman, in their attempts to fight the two supervillains.

Although Trump isn’t directly named in the comic, references to his being are less than subtle. The two villains are working to get a man closely resembling the president’s physique into the Oval Office, with the character also repeating some of Trump’s most famous lines.

“It’s going to be beautiful! You’re gonna love it! You’re gonna love every inch of it!” some his lines include. “I’m talking streets so safe you can let your kids go play and not even think about ’em!”

Meanwhile, the Joker’s jacket, made of the U.S. flag, has the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back, a reference to an item of clothing worn by First Lady Melania Trump last year.

Despite their willingness to go after Trump, DC Comics last month bowed to pressure from Beijing by deleting a poster from social media that many Chinese understood to be an endorsement of the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The poster, which portrayed a black-clad Batman throwing a petrol bomb in front of the words “the future is young,” was part of a promotional campaign for the comic’s release on Thursday.

Although not as critical as some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry, Frank Miller has previously gone after Trump, describing him as a “buffoon.”

