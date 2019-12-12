The shooting of three sailors at a naval base in Florida by a Saudi Air Force lieutenant is a wake-up call to the continuing threat from radical Islam, writes former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz in an opinion piece for Fox News.

The U.S. on Tuesday grounded hundreds of Saudi military aviation students at bases across the country following the shooting. The FBI is working to determine the motive of the attacker, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21. He was in the U.S. for naval aviation training.

Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff’s deputy, but not before he killed three sailors and injured eight others.

Fleitz, president of the Center for Security Policy, says the Trump administration must do more to ensure “federal officials stand up to pressure from the left and Islamist groups to ease up on carefully vetting immigrants and visitors to the United States who could hold radical, anti-American views.”

“Radical Islamist terrorist attacks like the Pensacola shooting will become more frequent in the United States if President Trump’s tough immigration policies are not implemented – or worse, are reversed,” he says. “This is an important reason why the outcome of next year’s presidential election is vital to our national security.”