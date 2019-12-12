Republicans have grown much more satisfied with healthcare costs under President Donald Trump despite the GOP’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

Gallup found that while Republican satisfaction with the total cost of healthcare has increased, Democratic satisfaction fell and independent satisfaction rose slightly.

GOP satisfaction jumped from 23% in 2017 to 43% in 2019.

Democratic satisfaction fell from 24% in 2017 to 9% in 2019.

Independent satisfaction rose from 16% to 25%.

Another Gallup poll on satisfaction with people’s own healthcare costs showed a similar jump within the GOP.

GOP satisfaction jumped from 60% in 2018 to 73% in 2019.

Democratic satisfaction fell from 61% in 2018 to 52% in 2019.

Independent satisfaction rose from 52% to 58%.

When former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, healthcare satisfaction was much lower across the board. By the end of Obama’s term, Democratic satisfaction had risen while Republican satisfaction had dropped.

31% of Republicans were satisfied with the cost of healthcare in 2010.

19% of Democrats were satisfied with the cost of healthcare in 2010.

11% of Republicans were satisfied with the cost of healthcare in 2016.

28% of Democrats were satisfied with the cost of healthcare in 2016.

In 2017, the year Trump entered office, Republican satisfaction quickly jumped while Democratic satisfaction began to drop. According to the recent poll, about one-in-four Americans say that they are satisfied with the total cost of healthcare, up from about one-in-five from last year.

Gallup polled 1,015 adults from November 1-14, 2019 by phone, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.