THIS IS GREAT NEWS COMING FROM THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE…

MAKE DEMOCRATS OWN THIS THING!

Either Trump and Republicans SLAM THIS DOWN on Democrats NOW as Mark Levin said tonight on Hannity — Or Republicans will continue to face this type of criminal harassment over and over by the lawless Democrats.

Now the word is from the Trump White House that they want to drag out the impeachment hearings in the US Senate.

Make Democrats OWN this attempted coup.

Make Americans aware of their criminal conduct!

And Make Americans hate how Democrats are using this process to destroy this president and this nation of laws!

Ed Henry: They think inside the White House the case is falling apart. So, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler are trying to rush this through so they can pivot back to jobs or whatever issue they’re going to try to talk about. When the president and some of his advisors are saying in private, “Wait a second. Let’s let them own this thing.” So if it gets to the senate why rush it through?… The president and some of his advisors are saying no, let’s call some witnesses and drag this thing out. Make Democrats own it, number one. And, number two, get a full acquittal and not just a motion to dismiss which might be just a small potato. Go for the full acquittal.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

The post GREAT NEWS! Trump Admin Wants to Drag Impeachment Out in Senate, Force Democrats to Own this Political Sham, Rub Their Faces In It (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.