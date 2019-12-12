Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio to mock President Donald Trump’s recent attack on her after she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump tweeted on Thursday, after Time announced that the Swedish 16-year-old was their 2019 Person of the Year for her work campaigning to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Later on Thursday, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump was named Time’s 2016 Person of the Year following his election victory, and several of his golf clubs have framed fake magazine covers depicting Trump as Time’s 2009 Person of the Year. He previously said he turned down Time’s 2017 Person of the Year, a claim that the magazine has denied.

Thunberg has encountered criticism from a number of conservatives for her activism. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called her a “brat” after she condemned the violence committed against indigenous people living in the Amazon rain forest. The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles said on Fox News in September that Thunberg, who has been diagnosed with autism, is “mentally ill,” and Laura Ingraham compared her to the villainous kids in the horror movie “Children of the Corn.”