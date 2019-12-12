House Democrats announced Tuesday they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A copy of the Articles of Impeachment was released to the public and is 9 pages wrong.

** You can read the articles, as released by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. here.

It is interesting that the Democrats continue to call Ukrainian interference in the 2016 a “discredited” theory.

Of course this has never been discredited. In fact, as The Gateway Pundit reported back in December 2018, Ukrainian embassy official Andrii Telizhenko spoke out about the DNC-Russia collusion scandal.

The Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election has NEVER been debunked.

It is interesting how Democrats openly lie — even in their articles of impeachment.

UPDATE– Here is a copy of Nadler’s Articles of Impeachment.

Text Articles of Impeachmen… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

