Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said he will appear on alongside Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityHannity says Stern ‘doesn’t seem to think ever about the majesty of God’ Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe CNN Pelosi town hall finishes third in cable news ratings race, draws 1.6M MORE on Thursday night to “explain” how President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE “will be eligible for a 3rd term.”

Huckabee claimed Trump’s critics, including former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyInspector general testifies on FBI failures: Five takeaways Horowitz offers troubling picture of FBI’s Trump campaign probe GOP senator to FBI: ‘Someone’s got to be fired’ MORE and Democrats in general, as well as the news media and House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, would make the president eligible to run in the 2024 presidential election. He also said he was “named to head up the 2024 re-election.”

“I’ll be on @seanhannity 2nite @FoxNews at 9pm ET and will explain how @realDonaldTrump will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as @POTUS so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election,” Huckabee tweeted.

Trump is constitutionally prohibited from serving a third term under the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The president has previously joked about running for president indefinitely. Earlier this year, he tweeted an edited video depicting him campaigning for office forever on a satirical Time Magazine cover. It was based on an actual magazine cover from last year that showed Trump campaign year signs every four years from 2024-2044.

Huckabee’s tweet came as the House Judiciary Committee held a marathon debate on two articles of impeachment Wednesday ahead of final votes expected on them later in the day. The full House is expected to vote on the articles next week.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Trump’s 2020 campaign for comment.