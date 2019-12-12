Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, may be forced to reveal exactly how much money he made in Ukraine and China as part of a child support lawsuit, according to Page Six.

Biden, 49, is being sued by Lunden Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper who filed DNA evidence in court last month proving that Biden was the father of her child. She’s seeking child support from Biden and in the process is demanding that Biden detail how much he made working for Burisma in Ukraine, as well as how much he’s earned through Chinese business dealings.

Biden reportedly earned $50,000 per month as a member of the board of Burisma, a position he was named to while Joe Biden was vice president and point man on Ukraine matters for the Obama administration. Hunter Biden sat on the board from April 2014 until April 2019. A request by President Donald Trump for Ukraine to investigate the arrangement kicked off the impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma has been a source of controversy, as the former VP’s son had no apparent qualifications for such a lucrative position, creating the appearance that he may have been named to the board in an attempt by Burisma to buy influence with his father and the Obama administration.

Hunter Biden has asked for more time to “consult with his accountants” to figure out his finances for the lawsuit. Roberts’ attorney said she is not attempting to make a “spectacle” out of the lawsuit or interfere with Joe Biden’s campaign.

“She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign,” attorney Clint Lancaster said. “She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father. We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful. We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden.”

