The definition of impeachment, says Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is “whatever Congress says it is – there is no law.”

Alexander Hamilton, the “Founding Father of our National Debt,” seemed somewhat to agree. Impeachment was “denominated political,” he wrote in Federalist Paper 65, because it was how Congress counterbalanced injuries “to the society itself.”

But even Hamilton – who favored a powerful central government and wanted to coronate George Washington for life as America’s own “King George” – recognized that impeachment could become the “greatest danger” to our republic.

Impeachment, Hamilton warned, could become lawless, solely political and “regulated more by the comparative strength of parties than the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt,” a power exploited by the “most cunning or most numerous factions.”

One antidote Hamilton proposed to prevent partisan politicians from using impeachment as a “do over” whenever they lost elections – a cynical way to remove political rivals by coup d’etat or ideological lynching – was to specify that impeachment be used to remove those guilty not of minor wrongs but only of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“Great issues should never be forced on slender majorities,” said Thomas Jefferson. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knows this, which is why she pledged not to call for impeachment of President Donald Trump unless a strong bipartisan majority from both parties supported it. Not a single Republican member of Congress has joined the Democratic rush to impeach, but Ms. Pelosi has buckled to an entirely partisan, political impeachment.

Pelosi’s party has been hijacked by a leftist mob following the call of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who proclaims that unless Trump is impeached, he will win reelection in 2020, and that Democrats can impeach him again and again if the Republican Senate majority refuses to remove the president.

The left’s intoxicated lynch mob will continue, as Hamilton warned. They are charging the president they cannot defeat at the ballot box with “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

This is, of course, insane. The Constitution’s enumerated powers clause (Article I, Section 8) specifies the federal government’s only legitimate powers, which do not include wealth redistribution or a welfare state – more than two-thirds of all federal spending. In other words, most of what the Congress does every day is an unconstitutional “abuse of power.”

The People should impeach and remove the whole federal government, not just the president. We would certainly be justified if we went on a “tax strike,” as Ayn Rand proposed in “Atlas Shrugged.” As to the political second charge against Mr. Trump, the Congress deserves to be “obstructed” and held in contempt.

The Democratic National Committee co-funded the Steele Dossier, created through collusion with Russian intelligence and used by Democratic President Barack Obama to illegally obtain FISA warrants to surveil the presidential candidate of the rival party, as if we lived in a banana republic.

Every Democratic officeholder is therefore an accomplice in high crimes and misdemeanors, and perhaps high treason. Why have they not been removed from office and jailed pending trial themselves? Democrats are no longer morally or ethically fit to hold any office of public trust, and their necktie party must end.

In 1868, the radical Republicans impeached President Andrew Johnson, a Southerner and vice president when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Republicans charged Johnson with violating the new Tenure of Office Act by firing his radical secretary of war, Edwin Stanton.

A young Republican senator from Kansas, Edmund Ross, sacrificed his political career and became a target of smears and death threats – much as Trump defenders are today – by casting the key vote against conviction that preserved Johnson’s presidency. Ross saw that if Johnson were removed, the presidency itself could be taken over by a congressional dictatorship via impeachment. The case against Johnson, he said, was unfair and the Tenure of Office Act probably unconstitutional, as the Supreme Court ruled years later.

Andrew Johnson had tried re-integrating 11 Confederate states into the Union, while radical Republican Rep. Benjamin Butler wanted these states historically destroyed – by renaming Virginia the territory of “Potomac”; North Carolina as “Cape Fear”; South Carolina, Georgia and Florida lumped together and renamed “Jackson”; Louisiana as “Jefferson”; Texas as “Houston”; and Arkansas as “Lincoln.”

After leaving Congress, Edmund Ross became a Democrat and was later made governor of the New Mexico territory by Democratic President Grover Cleveland. His courage saved the Constitution and republic. Are any Democrats today willing to stand up to the lunatics who have hijacked their once-great party?

