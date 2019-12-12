Jeffrey Epstein’s “companion” cellmate, who was assigned to the accused sexual predator to make sure Epstein didn’t commit suicide while detained in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, says he has “no doubt” that Epstein hanged himself, despite experts’ claims to the contrary and a conspiracy theory meme that has swept the nation.

Bill Mersey, who is serving time in MCC for Federal tax evasion, told DailyMailTV that he was assigned to babysit Epstein while Epstein awaited trial on multiple charges of sexual assault and sex trafficking as part of the MCC’s “inmate companion” program. Mersey claims to have spent “dozens” of hours alone with Epstein, giving him intimate knowledge of Epstein’s frame of mind just days before he was found dead in his cell, having hanged himself with strips of fabric cut from his prison bedsheet.

“Mersey claims Epstein didn’t appear to lose his mind like some inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” the Daily Beast reports, adding that Mersey says Epstein “‘never complained’ and ‘didn’t whine’” about his surroundings, even though MCC is known for being understaffed and filthy, and Epstein likely shared his cell with “rodents, roaches, and water leaks.”

But that’s not to say that Epstein was in a good frame of mind, according to Mersey.

“He didn’t strike me as suicidal but sometimes you could see it in his eyes, ‘Oh my God, I’m never getting out of here.’ He would kind of drift off and I would try to bring him back,” Mersey told the Daily Mail. The pair would talk about Epstein’s famous friends, Mersey claims, adding that Epstein openly discussed anecdotes about now-President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton but never openly discussed his alleged sex trafficking business, likely keeping mum at the direction of his $10,000-per-day legal team. Instead, Mersey says, they spoke of Mersey’s business: an online escort service.

Mersey was reassigned to a new cell just a day or so before Epstein was found dead, ostensibly because prison management at MCC felt that Epstein was no longer a suicide risk. Mersey says, however, that he believes Epstein was already planning his demise when Mersey was switched out.

“The last time I saw him, he was eating his dinner sitting on the floor, with his food between his legs. I asked him what he was doing and he said, ‘It’s easier this way.’ He had just kind of spiraled down to the floor. I thought that’s a long way down from a $77 million mansion to eating prison food sitting on a stone floor,” Mersey said in his interview.

As for his eventual suicide, Mersey concludes that it would be incredibly difficult for someone to orchestrate a murder inside MCC, despite its many flaws.

“I am 99.999 percent that he committed suicide,” Mersey claims. “I wasn’t there to see it so I can’t be 100 percent, but I wouldn’t bet 2 cents against $1 million that somebody did him. He did himself.”

Epstein’s death, of course, remains the subject of much speculation. Although the coroner who inspected Epstein’s body after his death concluded that he committed suicide by hanging, experts, hired by Epstein’s family say they believe he could have been strangled, particularly given that a small bone near Epstein’s Adam’s apple was broken — something that happens in only 6% of hangings.

The Federal government is also investigating Epstein’s death after investigators discovered that cameras, aimed at Epstein’s cell, went dark the night Epstein hanged himself, and that two guards, assigned to check in on Epstein regularly throughout their shift, appear to have fallen asleep on the job and then forged inspection logs to cover their tracks.