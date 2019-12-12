Rep. Hakeem JeffriesHakeem Sekou JeffriesThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal Pelosi’s whiplash moment brings praise and criticism The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE (D-N.Y.) blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE for his attack on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg Thursday morning along with several other figures Trump has publicly disparaged.

“This is a president that attacks everybody, to distract, attacks everybody who won’t bend the knee to Donald J. Trump,” Jeffries said.

“He’s attacked John McCain John Sidney McCainBudowsky: Would John McCain back impeachment? Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: ‘The facts are uncontested’ Ex-Rep. Scott Taylor to seek old Virginia seat MORE, a war hero. He’s attacked Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyNCAA president wants a federal athlete compensation bill Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: ‘The facts are uncontested’ Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ MORE, 2012 Republican nominee. He’s attacked Bob Mueller, a Marine [and] a distinguished professional in law enforcement. He’s attacked your former speaker, Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanHouse Ethics Committee informs Duncan Hunter he can no longer vote after guilty plea Duncan Hunter pleads guilty after changing plea Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE.

“This is a president that attacks everybody to distract,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says. He “attacks everybody who won’t bend the knee to Donald J. Trump.” “He even attacked” Greta Thunberg, he said later to Republicans. “Are you here to defend that as well?” #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/6mJK6xQzVl — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 12, 2019

“He’s attacked Gold Star Families,” Jeffries continued. “He even attacked, today, a 16-year-old teenage activist, Greta Thunberg. Are you here to defend that as well? And so what’s happened is instead of defending the substance of the allegation, you want to attack Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE and his family.”

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that TIME’s selection of Thunberg as Person of the Year for 2019 was “ridiculous” and that she needed “Anger Management.”