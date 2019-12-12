Democrat Judiciary Chari Jerry Nadler (D-NY) opened his committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday night saying, “We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems.”

Americans cannot be trusted to do the right thing and elect a Democrat.

So that’s why they are pushing this sham impeachment.

Nadler says, “‘we cannot rely on an election’ to oust Trump”

He admits his goal is removal of Trump (i.e., overturn an election) instead of justice. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/aArLI23R8s — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) December 12, 2019

FOX News reported:

“We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems, when the president threatens the very integrity of that election,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in his opening statement, claiming Trump’s discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country, and the White House’s temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine, constituted an “urgent” threat to national security. “This committee now owes it to the American people to give these articles careful attention,” Nadler added at the beginning of the markup for the impeachment articles, which included obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

The post Jerry Nadler: “We Cannot Rely on an Election to Solve Our Problems” — Must Remove Trump Now (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.