Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop insisted Thursday that the deadly shooting at a kosher market this week was a “targeted” and anti-Semitic act, adding that there could have been many more casualties had the police not acted so quickly.

“When you look at the facts that surrounded what happened here, there were a lot of potential targets on the way, there were a lot of potential targets on the block,” Fulop told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

The suspects “brought high-powered weapons and they fired from across the street and then advanced into this kosher supermarket. Had the police officers not responded from a block away who were on a foot post, more than likely they would have gone into the yeshiva (an Orthodox school) next door.”

Fulop also said Thursday that it’s important to call out anti-Semitic acts when they occur.

“Whenever you have hate and anti-Semitism, it’s important to call it out for what it is very quickly, while the world is watching … to make sure that people recognize that this is something we need to push down on,” Fulop said.

The man and woman who stormed the market on Tuesday were followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a militant group known for disputes with white people and Jews, and one had made anti-Semitic posts online, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Fulop said Thursday that after surveillance footage was reviewed, investigators believe the attack had been plotted against the market, located across the Hudson River from New York City.

The shooters, identified as David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, claimed four victims, including a police officer, before they were shot and killed by police officers who crashed an armored vehicle into the store.