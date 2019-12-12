House Democrats announced Tuesday they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A copy of the Democrat Party’s Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump was released to the public on Thursday and is 9 pages wrong.

** You can read the articles, as released by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. here.

Here is a copy of Nadler’s Articles of Impeachment.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stomped on the BIG Democrat show… Jordan diverted from the sham proceedings and lectured the committee on the Deep State FISA crimes.

Jordan continues to shine in the proceedings.

