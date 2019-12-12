https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/jim-jordan-stomps-on-democrats-during-sham-impeachment-hearing-diverts-to-crooked-democrat-deep-state-crimes-video/

House Democrats announced Tuesday they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A copy of the Democrat Party’s Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump was released to the public on Thursday and is 9 pages wrong.

** You can read the articles, as released by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. here.

Here is a copy of Nadler’s Articles of Impeachment.

Text Articles of Impeachmen… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stomped on the BIG Democrat show… Jordan diverted from the sham proceedings and lectured the committee on the Deep State FISA crimes.
Jordan continues to shine in the proceedings.

The post Jim Jordan STOMPS on Democrats During Sham Impeachment Hearing — Diverts to Crooked Democrat Deep State Crimes! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...