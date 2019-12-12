Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden released an immigration plan that unabashedly sets a “roadmap to citizenship” for 11 million illegal aliens in the US.

Biden released on Wednesday a plan that would include $4 billion of aid to Central American countries, and no funding for the border wall promised by President Donald Trump.

The plan would strengthen protections afforded to illegal aliens brought into the country as children, known as the “Dream Act,” or DACA.

But it also touts a citizenship path that could apply to 11 million illegal aliens.

“Biden will immediately begin working with Congress to modernize our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants,” the plan read.

If the 11 million figure is based off of estimates of how many illegal aliens reside in the US, it may be an underestimate. A Yale-affiliated study in 2018 found that there may be upwards of 22 million illegal aliens in the US.

The plan offers minimal requirements to enter the roadmap to citizenship:

Biden will aggressively advocate for legislation that creates a clear roadmap to legal status and citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who register, are up-to-date on their taxes, and have passed a background check.

Biden has faced angry protests from illegal alien advocates who denounced his lack of public support for their open borders agenda.

Here’s the latest on illegal immigration:

[embedded content]

Trump just enforcing ‘immigration laws that are there’: Expert



www.youtube.com

