Things are really heating up with Hunter’s baby mama!

Hunter Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts will get to grill Biden under oath on December 23 about the money he made whilst sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

A judge in Arkansas has ordered Hunter Biden to be deposed in Roberts’ child support lawsuit and answer questions about the money he made from Burisma and his ties to foreign governments.

In a strange turn of events, a 28-year-old stripper from Arkansas was able to get Hunter Biden to answer questions under oath about Burisma — something even the most powerful US Senators have not done.

Judge Don McSpadden has changed his request from 3 years of Biden’s financial records to 5 years financial records in order for him to make a decision on child support payments.

Via the Daily Mail:

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s baby, will get to grill Joe Biden’s scandal-ridden son under oath about his finances while he was on the board of an Ukrainian oil company, according to court papers obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. Biden, 49, is expected to bring all his financial records as Robert’s legal team plans to question him about his monthly earnings serving as a board member for Burisma. The two are currently engaged in a high-profile paternity case after Roberts, 28, filed suit against Biden in May, seeking child support for their 16-month-old child. The deposition will take place a few days before Christmas, on December 23, at 9am in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

Last week deadbeat dad Hunter Biden blew off a court hearing in Arkansas over his child support payments to his baby mama Lunden Roberts, and his lawyer abruptly quit.

Now Hunter is refusing to pay Lunden Roberts’ $11,000 legal bill so she is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is not being compliant — she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Hunter Biden claimed in a sworn statement that he is currently in debt, unemployed with no monthly income.

Lunden Roberts is not letting Hunter get away with his lies and she made her move this week in a new filing with 47 requests!

Bravo, Lunden!

