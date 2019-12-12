A kitten born with two heads is fighting for its life after surviving a difficult birth.

The adorable grey and white baby cat was born in Ratchaburi, central Thailand on Monday night.

Owner, Chabaprai Nilpet, 52, said she returned from work and found her Persian cat, Snow, in labour but struggling to give birth to the last kitten.

She rushed her beloved pet cat to the veterinary clinic where it underwent a cesarean section to safely bring the two-headed female kitten into the world.

The kitten’s heart and lungs were so weak that medics had to perform CPR to keep it breathing.

Incredibly, the kitten was kept alive and returned home with its mother and brothers and sisters.

Chabaprai has given the ”lucky” two-headed kitten two names – Ngern and Thong, which mean money and gold respectively.

The cat lover said that the kitten was so frail that she has to use a syringe to feed both heads as they cannot not drink by themselves.

Chabaprai said: “I love cats so much and have been raising them for more than 10 years.

“This is the fourth litter by my beloved Snow, but it was the first time that she has given birth to a two-headed kitten.

“I have tried to look at this positively, like they are lucky charm, because it was so unusual.

“The kitten needs to be fed by syringe and needs regularly chest rubs to spur the internal organs, but I will try my best to help them alive.

”I love cats and my experience of raising them will help to keep care for this one.”