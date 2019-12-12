CONFIRMED: Lindsey Graham Took Chairmanship of Senate Judiciary Committee to Bury Democrat and Deep State Crimes

In November Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity he will call in corrupt liar Adam Schiff to testify before the US Senate on his sham impeachment proceedings. Lindsey Graham is a big talker but he has no desire to discover the truth.

This past week Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Maria Bartiromo he will end the impeachment process “as soon as possible.”

Lindsey will not investigate liar Adam Schiff, or Eric Ciaramella, or the Biden Crime Family, or the Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election — he’s determined to hide the evidence from the American public.

Today Lindsey Graham doubled down.

Lindsey says he WILL NOT call ANY WITNESSES to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey Graham is going to give the Democrats and the anti-Trump deep state a pass.

Lindsey is on the side of the criminals.

Lindsey Graham is a serial liar.

What a disgrace.

The post Lindsey Graham Vows to Protect Democrats, Deep State Criminals — PROMISES TO CALL NO WITNESSES and Protect DC SWAMP in Senate Hearings (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.