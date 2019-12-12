The House Judiciary Committee will resume debate on two articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE on Thursday morning ahead of final votes on them expected later in the day.

Clashes between lawmakers late Wednesday highlighted deep divisions on the panel, which is poised to pass the resolutions along strict party lines.

The full House is expected to vote on them next week, making Trump just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play House Democrats to vote on flavored e-cigarettes ban next year MORE (R-Ky.) has indicated that he expects a trial in the Republican-controlled upper chamber to be held in January, where a two-thirds vote would be needed to remove the president from office.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below:

Lofgren, Sensenbrenner clash on Trump, Clinton impeachment comparisons

10:10 a.m.

Republican and Democratic committee members sparred on how the allegations at the heart of the impeachment inquiry compared to the ones against former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote USA Today editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment House’s proposed impeachment articles are serious grounds to remove the president MORE.

“I would just like to note that the argument that somehow lying about a sexual affair is an abuse of presidential power, but the misuse of presidential power to get a benefit somehow doesn’t matter,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHouse passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers How we compromised to help America’s farms Democrats express confidence in case as impeachment speeds forward MORE (D-Calif.), who participated in proceedings for both Clinton and former President Nixon.

“Lying about sex, we could put Stormy Daniels’s case in front of us. We don’t believe that’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” she added. “And it is not before us, and it should not [be] before us, because it is not an abuse of presidential power.”

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner Frank (Jim) James SensenbrennerControversy on phone records intensifies amid impeachment Judiciary hearing gets heated as Democratic counsel interrogates GOP staffer Doug Collins wants hearing with GOP witnesses before articles of impeachment MORE (R-Wis.), who also participated in the impeachment of Clinton, shot back that the Clinton impeachment was not about a sexual affair but was about lying to a grand jury.

“The important thing is that Bill Clinton lied to a grand jury,” Sensenbrenner said. “That is a crime. The article of impeachment that passed the House accused Bill Clinton of lying to a grand jhury, a crime and something that obstructs the ability of the courts to get to the truth. This is not what is happening here, big difference.”

— Zack Budryk

Jordan introduces first GOP amendment

9:45 a.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanHorowitz to appear before second Senate panel next week Top Republican requests House hearing with DOJ inspector general Trump, first lady take part in National Christmas Tree lighting MORE (R-Ohio), a close ally of the president, introduced the first GOP amendment of the markup, which sought to strip out the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.

Jordan argued against the charges Democrats are bringing forward against Trump that he sought to pressure Ukraine to open two investigations that would benefit him politically, including into his 2020 political rival former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE.

They also allege that he dangled the possibility of a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Kyiv as leverage for such investigations.

Jordan argued that there was no quid pro quo.

The first GOP amendment introduced. pic.twitter.com/tbqA4RnYX2 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 12, 2019

The amendment sparked a series of back and forth arguments among Democrats and Republicans who dueled over the propriety of Trump’s contacts with Ukraine and GOP allegations of an unfair impeachment process.

The amendment is likely to be voted down along party lines.

— Olvia Beavers

Collins says committee has been ‘overtaken,’ ‘overrun’ by Schiff and Pelosi

9:30 a.m.

After having a “minority day of hearings” denied, ranking Member Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote House passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers MORE (R-Ga.) said that the committee had been “overrun” and “overtaken” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Calif.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats seek leverage for trial Pence’s office denies Schiff request to declassify call with Ukrainian leader Comey, Schiff to be interviewed by Fox’s Chris Wallace MORE (D-Calif.).

While complaining about the impeachment process, Collins, addressed Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers Collins accusing Democrats of ‘tearing down a world leader’ GOP calls for minority hearing on impeachment, threatens procedural measures MORE (D-N.Y.), saying, “You should have run for a chairmanship, I believe, more than to be a rubber stamp for Mr. Schiff and Ms. Pelosi.”

“We already knew that this committee was overrun and overtaken because Mr. Schiff and Ms. Pelosi took it from us earlier this year,” he added.

Collins called the hearings an “embarrassment” and said that the rights of the minority party on the committee are “dead.”

— Rachel Frazin

Nadler pushes back against Republican request for a minority hearing day

9:15 a.m.

Nadler pushed back against a request by Collins for a “minority day of hearings,” with Nadler ruling that he did not have to schedule the hearing prior to marking up the articles of impeachment and Collins strongly objecting.

Collins raised a point of order asking for a minority day of hearings, something Republicans have repeatedly asked for throughout the impeachment inquiry process, with Collins describing a ruling on whether to hold the separate day of hearings as “a farce” given that Thursday is the last day the House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold hearings.

Nadler pushed back, saying the House rule setting standards for the impeachment hearing “does not require me to schedule a hearing on a particular day, nor does it require me to schedule as a condition precedent to taking any specific legislative action.”

When Nadler formally ruled against Collins’s point of order on holding a minority day of hearings, Collins immediately interrupted and appealed this ruling.

When Nadler moved to table the appeal for a later time, Collins requested a roll call vote. The motion to table the appeal was approved along party lines.

— Maggie Miller

Nadler gavels in, clerk reads two articles of impeachment

9:10 a.m. Nadler gaveled in the hearing to markup the two articles of impeachment that charge Trump of abusing his power of the presidency and obstructing Congress. Shortly after starting off the hearing, Collins made a point of order about the lack of a minority witness hearing day. Republicans are expected to make many procedural points to protest the articles of impeachment throughout the day, from introducing amendments to making points of orders, among others. But Democrats, who have the majority, are expected to all but swiftly bat them down. The clerk then read through the two articles of impeachment.

— Olivia Beavers

Trump targets impeachment inquiry, media with tweetstorm

8 a.m.

Trump sent a flurry of early-morning tweets, bashing House Democrats and the media while sending out dozens of tweets and retweets of supporters defending him.

The president retweeted messages from several of his congressional allies while also taking shots at the media.

“It’s great to have a wonderful subject, President Trump,” tweeted Trump. “Fake News like CNN & MSNBC are dying. If they treated me fairly, they would do well. Have Zero credibility!”

He also sent several tweets supporting the new North American trade agreement his administration has reached with House Democrats.

— Tal Axelrod

McConnell to move to acquit Trump in Senate trial: report

7:22 a.m.

McConnell is expected to hold a vote to acquit Trump should the president ultimately be impeached in the House rather than move to dismiss any articles of impeachment sent from the lower chamber.

CNN, citing two Republican senators, reported Thursday that the Senate GOP wants to have a vote for acquittal to try to clear the president of any wrongdoing stemming from his dealings with Ukraine rather than a majority vote to simply dismiss impeachment.