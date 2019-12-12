This isn’t even fair.

It’s hard to win an argument when you depend on lies and and smears to prove your points.

Democrats are getting a much deserved Thursday morning smackdown today in the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democrats keep lying about Trump crimes and the Republicans keep putting them in their place.

Jim Jordan called for the first article of impeachment to be tossed out.

Matt Gaetz followed up and ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED the illogical and fabricated arguments by the Democrats.

When all your politics depend on identity politics you’re stuck with a bunch of second-rate hacks in your party.

Democrats made the mistake of airing this live to the American public.

Once again, Matt Gaetz was exceptional.

The post MATT GAETZ FOR THE WIN! GOP Rep. Tag-Teams with Jordan to DESTROY Democrat Party’s Sham Impeachment Proceedings (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.