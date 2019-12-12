(LIFE SITE NEWS) Democrat presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received a question about abortion on the campaign trail this week, made noteworthy in this case by the fact that the questioner was a 7-year-old girl.

During a town hall event Thursday in Henniker, New Hampshire, Buttigieg took a question from a 7-year-old girl who told him she “listened to you in the debates, and learned some stuff about you, and that you believe in a woman’s right to choose about her own body. I agree with that, no one should mess with or choose about my body except me and my parents because I’m still a child.”

Buttigieg said she sounded “pretty sophisticated for a child” and asked about her age, then remarked that she was “ahead of your time” upon learning she was just seven.

