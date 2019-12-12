On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that he will coordinate with White House lawyers on how to handle the Senate impeachment trial and “there won’t be any difference between us on how to do this.”

McConnell said, “[E]verything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.”

He added, “Well, exactly how we go forward, I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers. So, there won’t be any difference between us on how to do this.”

