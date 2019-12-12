Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play House Democrats to vote on flavored e-cigarettes ban next year MORE (R-Ky.) is expected to hold a vote to acquit President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE should the president ultimately be impeached in the House rather than move to dismiss any articles of impeachment sent from the lower chamber.

CNN, citing two Republican senators, reported Thursday that the Senate GOP wants to have a vote for acquittal to try to clear the president of any wrongdoing stemming from his dealings with Ukraine rather than a majority-vote to simply dismiss impeachment.

The Constitution requires articles of impeachment to garner 67 votes in support in order to convict and remove Trump, and the GOP, which holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber, is reportedly certain it can keep the vote from hitting the two-thirds threshold.

An unidentified senator told CNN that McConnell would not call a vote to proceed to the House’s articles of impeachment unless he knew he had at least 51 votes to end the Senate trial, which would then trigger a vote on the articles themselves.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynLive coverage: DOJ inspector general testifies on Capitol Hill Hillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling MORE (R-Texas), who is close to McConnell, added to the network that it “would make more sense” to move to vote to acquit on the articles of impeachment than on a motion to dismiss and “decide this on a 51-vote threshold, with the potential tie and all the recriminations that would flow from that.”

McConnell declined to clarify his strategy to reporters during a press conference earlier this week, but hinted senators may have “heard enough” to acquit Trump.

“It could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial or it could decide — and again, 51 members could make that decision — that they’ve heard enough and believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment,” he said. “Those are the options. No decisions have been made yet.”

McConnell’s office directed The Hill to the leader’s comments Tuesday when asked for comment on the CNN report.

The House is currently debating two articles of impeachment for Trump: abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE, a chief political rival, and alleged 2016 election meddling and obstructing justice for barring several administration officials from testifying in front of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee began hold a public discussion on the two articles of impeachment Wednesday evening, which will continue into Thursday.