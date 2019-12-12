Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in “outstanding health,” according to the 2020 White House candidate’s doctor.

In a letter released by Bloomberg’s campaign, Dr. Stephen D. Sisson said the businessman is in “great physical shape” and has an “excellent” diet. The physician also revealed the 77-year-old takes blood thinners and cholesterol medication.

Here’s the letter, which says Bloomberg is on a blood thinner, beta blocker and cholesterol medication. pic.twitter.com/Qc7nDGCAGI — Cristina Alesci (@CristinaAlesci) December 12, 2019

Bloomberg is a late entry to the crowded Democrat primary field and is polling nationally at 5 percent, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

The development comes after fellow White House contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released her medical records, which were deemed “excellent” by her doctor. “If I were seeing a 70-year-old woman in my clinic with these vital signs, physical exam and lab values, I would tell her that she is quite healthy for her age,” Dr. Brian Antono said of the Massachusetts Democrat.

Late last month, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for tests, prompting the corporate media to furiously speculate about the president’s health.

Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy officer who is the president’s physician, said the president was feeling fine when he came in for a visit.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Dr. Conley wrote in a letter, adding it was “a routine, planned interim checkup.”

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 19, 2019