Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen departs after testifying behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26, 2019.

President Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen on Wednesday asked a judge to consider either reducing his three-year prison term to just one year, or to release him into home confinement and community service for the remainder of his existing sentence.

Cohen’s filing in federal court in Manhattan also asked Judge William Pauley to order a hearing “to explore, evaluate, and quantify” the cooperation that Cohen has given federal prosecutors and investigators since pleading guilty to multiple crimes in 2018.

Cohen’s lawyers suggested that the U.S. Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, has not acted in “good faith” by failing to meet with Cohen since he was imprisoned, and accepting his offer of cooperation with investigations and support for a sentence reduction.

The court filing contains a Nov. 26 email from one of Cohen’s lawyers, Roger Adler, to federal prosecutors in Manhattan noting their refusal to meet with Cohen.

Adler in that email says Cohen has offered prosecutors information about an ongoing criminal case against of Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s current personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, information about the alleged financial misstatements by New York City concessions awarded to the Trump Organization, and assistance with a probe of taxi “medallions in New York and Chicago.

Adler, in another email to federal prosecutors last week, cited a New York Times article a day earlier.

That article reported that Cohen had told investigators that another lawyer for Trump, Jay Sekulow, told him in 2017 that Cohen did not need to inform Congress about key details of a proposal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow because the project never came to fruition. One of the crimes that Cohen pleaded guilty to was lying to Congress about details of that project.

Adler wrote that the Manhattan federal prosecutors’ office “appears shockingly disinterested in investigating if Mr. Sekulow suborned perjury, and abetted obstruction of justice, at the possible behest of his client, the President of the United States.”

“Why?” Adler asked.

A spokesman for Manhattan federal prosecutors declined to comment.

Sekulow and a Justice Department spokewoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen has been incarcerated at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, since May 6.

In court records filed Wednesday, Cohen noted that, “In seeking a sentence reduction (not a modification) as a first offender, [Cohen] has been (a) disbarred, (b) financially crushed, and (c) personally embarassed and humiliated.”