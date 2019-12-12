Mongolian officials visited Mar-a-Lago, President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE‘s Palm Beach, Fla., resort, before retroactively granting the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., a rare hunting permit, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Mongolian Ambassador Yondon Otgonbayar and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tsgot Damdin visited Mar-a-Lago at the same time the president’s son was celebrating Easter there in April. The officials are pictured in a River School of Government Instagram post at the resort.

It is unclear whether Trump Jr. met with the Mongolian officials during their visit or if he discussed his upcoming August hunting trip, the Post reported.

The Instagram post indicates that the officials met with leaders from the River School of Government while the Christian school planned a trip to Mongolia.

Four months later, Trump Jr. reportedly shot and killed an endangered sheep in Mongolia, receiving a permit from the Mongolian government after the fact, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

The Mongolian government regulates the permits to hunt the argali, granting just 86 this year. The animal is listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Trump Jr. described the trip, which he won at an auction before his father announced his candidacy, as a “purely personal expedition.” The president’s son also met with the Mongolian president while visiting.