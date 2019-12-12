House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, and first daughter Ivanka Trump have made Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list, it was revealed this week.

Forbes released its annual “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list on Thursday, introducing the list with a heap of praise for Pelosi, who ranked #3. It is the highest she has even been on the list, coming in at #38 in 2015.

The Forbes article reads in part:

Pelosi’s power manifests from the way she’s directing her authority: on her own terms. She withstood months of pressure from an outspoken wing of her party before initiating the impeachment process, waiting for the strongest possible evidence of the president’s Constitutional misdemeanors.

“Elsewhere in her term, she has literally stood up and clapped back to Trump and even executed her own trip overseas to meet with allies and assure them of America’s continued might in the world,” it adds, providing the famous picture of Pelosi wagging her finger at President Trump during a contentious meeting.

Ivanka Trump also placed on the list, ranking #42. Forbes noted her position as an adviser to the president, a role that “is unprecedented for first daughters.”

Forbes adds:

In 2018 she shuttered her fashion business to focus solely on a public policy career.

The White House says she helped push for the childcare tax credit passed in 2017 and the creation of a workforce apprentice program.

Thunberg, the teen climate activist who rose to international prominence after sailing to the United States to berate world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, also found a spot on the list, ranking #100.

Forbes highlighted the mass climate change protests the teen has inspired and provided one of her most famous quotes, which she said during an appearance before the United Nations General Assembly in September: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Her ranking comes a day after Time named her as its “Person of the Year.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkle topped the list as #1, but the rankings also included Oprah Winfrey (#20), Taylor Swift (#71), and Serena Williams (#81).