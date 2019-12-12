Netflix is catching major heat after the streaming service added a Christmas-themed “dark comedy” made by a Brazilian comedy group about “gay Jesus.”

Over 1.2 million Christians have signed a Change.org petition asking Netflix to remove “A Primeira Tentação de Cristo,” or, “The First Temptation of Christ.”

According to LGBT website Pink News, the Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos, “which literally means ‘back door,’” is comprised of “five people from Rio de Janeiro who started making sketches and parodies on their YouTube channel.”

“Jesus is turning 30 and brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong that it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos,” the film is described on Netflix.

“The First Temptation of Christ” has been slammed as blasphemous and disrespectful by Brazilian Christians, many identifying as Catholics.

Catholic website Crux reported in April that Brazil has “the biggest Catholic population in the world with 123 million adherents,” though the nation has seen a dip in Catholic identity the past two years and an “accelerated growth of Evangelical denominations.”

“It is a serious offence against Jesus Christ and the Christians! It has no historical evidence to support the insinuations presented,” one petition signer wrote, Pink News noted.

Another said the movie “came to destroy the image of Christ who gave His life to save us. Netflix has featured series that the family can’t join to watch. God created man and woman and no one can change that.”

Here are some of the other reactions from angered Christians:

[Porta dos Fundos] has no originality to make comedy and what does? Religious Prejudice! For the end of derision and disrespect for the faith of the Catholic Church and especially for GOD. Amazing! Disrespect for the faith of others. No one is obliged to believe in Jesus Christ, but we demand respect for our belief. I totally repudiated it and we already canceled our Netflix. Whoever disrespects my God does not deserve my money. Create laws to defend LGBTS and we are at the mercy of this lack of respect? So give respect. A total lack of respect for our belief !!! Total blasphemy. Disrespect for Christians. It’s an absurd movie of this nature. Where is the moral. It is a shame such content to be accessed by anyone … a freak!!! The good artist owes more reverence to God than humor to men … But this choice is for the wise both for those who watch.

It’s unlikely Netflix will remove the comedy. Though, as reported by The Daily Wire last month, the streaming service removed a segment from left-wing comedian Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act” allegedly at the behest of the Saudis:

“Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming company (for now), got in trouble with one of its politically charged originals. The company’s far-left talker ‘Patriot Act’ starring Hasan Minhaj aired a segment critical of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his ties to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this year. … The streaming giant yanked the episode in question from its Saudi feed at the country’s urging.”