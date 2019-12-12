NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has “moved on” from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to a CNN report.

In November, Kaepernick — outspoken activist and Black Lives Matter advocate — bailed on an NFL-sponsored workout and insisted on holding his own. Needless to say, Kaepernick’s workout did not go well after changing the venue at the last minute in order to achieve maximum media exposure.

While about 300 fans attended the workout, just six NFL scouts attended, according to CNN.

What are the details?

Goodell on Wednesday said that Kaepernick’s initial NFL-sponsored workout was “about creating an opportunity.”

“It was a unique opportunity, an incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it,” Goodell added. “I understand that. And we’ve moved on here.”

Goodell made the remarks at the National Football League owners’ meeting at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

After his November workout, Kaepernick complained that the NFL was “running” from both the truth and from “the people.”

“So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running,” Kaepernick said. “Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

What else?

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 regular season when he helped usher in national anthem protests.

He has habitually insisted that the NFL blackballed him because of his social justice activism.

After the controversial workout, ESPN reported that no teams were interested in signing the free agent.