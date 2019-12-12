NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has “moved on” after last month’s workout with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“This was about creating an opportunity,” Goodell told reporters on Wednesday at a league meeting, according to Reuters. “We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that.”

“We’ve moved on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL announced the workout last month would be private, though Kaepernick moved it to a high school after learning the media would not be permitted to attend.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality before games during the 2016 season. Kaepernick, a free agent who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, has remained unsigned since the 2016 season.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 accusing owners of conspiring to keep him from having a job, reaching a settlement with the league earlier this year.

Kaepernick and his supporters have long maintained that the quarterback remains out of a job because of his protests. The quarterback has frequently posted on social media about his desire to return to the league, saying in August he is “still ready” for an NFL comeback.