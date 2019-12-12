Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) meddled in a foreign election on Thursday when she shared a video promoting far-left British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and encouraged people to turn out and vote in the election.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “This video is about the UK, but it might as well have been produced about the United States. The hoarding of wealth by the few is coming at the cost of peoples’ lives. The only way we change is with a massive surge of *new* voters at the polls. UK, Vote!”

The video attacks wealthy people in the U.K., Conservatives, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating at the end: “The Conservatives have been in power for 10 years. We can’t survive another 5. On your side. For the many not the few. Vote Labour 12 December.”

Washington Examiner Magazine Executive Editor Seth Mandel tweeted out a screenshot of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that featured the video from Corbyn’s official Twitter account:

HOLY S**T AOC OFFICIALLY ENDORSES JEREMY CORBYN pic.twitter.com/0F1VZYyIlv — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

“AOC endorsing Corbyn is a major moment, and for all those who cover anything remotely in the orbit of any of this: You will be judged on how you cover it. Just letting you know. This will be a big part of your grade for the semester,” Mandel added. “AOC: For the Many, Not the Jew.”

AOC: For the Many, Not the Jew — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

National Review published a brief overview of a few of the examples of anti-Semitism that have been made against Corbyn:

Ocasio-Cortez, who has a documented history of anti-Semitism, has repeatedly praised or defended Jeremy Corbyn, Linda Sarsour, and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of Corbyn comes after she falsely accused President Donald Trump of anti-Semitism this week over a video clip where Trump was speaking to a group of supporters at the Israeli American Council and made obvious joking remarks.

“A lot of you are in the real estate business, because I know you very well, you’re brutal killers, not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that,” Trump said as the audience cheered in favor of his remarks. “You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax! Yeah, let’s take 100% of your wealth away, no, no.”

“Even if you don’t like me, and some of you don’t, some of you I don’t like at all actually,” Trump continued as the audience laughed, adding, “and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’re going to be out of business in about 15 minutes if they get in.”

It was obvious that Trump was joking around with a crowd that was politically friendly toward him.

Despite this, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “This is outright and atrocious antisemitism coming from the President, and it is dangerous.”

This is outright and atrocious antisemitism coming from the President, and it is dangerous. https://t.co/E21xMrqSsP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2019