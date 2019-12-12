The House Judiciary Committee began to markup impeachment articles and held another hearing on Thursday.

Hank Johnson, the Democrat village idiot who previously claimed Guam would capsize and tip over, said Trump should be impeached for *checks notes* being taller than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Colleague from Georgia talks about how Democrats are trying to make Zelensky look weak. Well, I’ll tell you. That brings to mind the picture of President Trump and President Zelensky meeting in New York in September (pic below) at the UN — and a big chair for President Trump — a little chair for President Zelensky,” Hank Johnson said.

Johnson continued, “Big, 6’4″ President Trump and 5′ 11″ Mr. Zelensky.”

But he wasn’t done.

“And they’re standing there and President Trump is holding court and he says oh by the way, ‘no quid pro quo, no pressure’ and you saw President Zelensky shaking his head as if his daughter was downstairs in the basement duct-taped.”

This is the Democrat impeachment show trial playing out in real time. Let that sink in.

WATCH:

