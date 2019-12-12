Carter Page served as a pretext for Obama’s FBI to surveil the Trump campaign. Having taken out four FISA warrants on him on the basis of the Democrats’ fraudulent Steele Dossier, the FBI found nothing on him. On the contrary, the FBI suppressed exculpatory evidence to maintain its surveillance on him and his associates. Page has been wronged in secret and in public over and over again by the FBI. He was, as Bob Dylan put it in one of his protest songs, only a pawn in their game.

Having been under surveillance for a year with no charges forthcoming, Page must be the cleanest man in the USA. He ought to be writing books about how to lead an ethical life and do whatever is necessary to secure the right to the royalties and fees James Comey has collected holding himself out as a model of the good life.

Yesterday’s Wall Street Journal carried Page’s column “FBI spying ruined my life.” It doesn’t quite express the indignation he has every right to proclaim.

In his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz was questioned by Senator Richard Blumenthal. Blumenthal defamed Page all over again in his concluding questions to Horowitz (video below). As I say, Page is only a pawn in their game, and the Democrats own the game.