WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell isn’t heeding President Donald Trump’s demands to slash interest rates.

But the central bank chief still delivered unequivocal good news for Trump’s reelection hopes: He doesn’t see the Fed raising interest rates anytime soon, leaving in place the cushion it put under the economy earlier this year.

Powell, addressing reporters after the Fed’s final meeting of a turbulent decade, predicted smoother sailing next year as Trump gears up to face voters. He said monetary policymakers “expect moderate growth to continue,” at a slowed but still healthy 2% pace.

And he took some credit for helping navigate head winds from Trump’s trade war and choppiness abroad, saying the Fed’s three interest rate cuts over the summer and into the fall, for which he forged consensus among Fed officials, “kept the economy on track.”

Indeed, the Fed’s official statement – accompanying the announcement it is holding the benchmark interest rate steady between 1.5 and 1.75% – dropped its mention of “uncertainties” facing the economic outlook.

Per my The Washington Post: “Powell left the door open to changing interest rates in 2020, but he stressed there is a high bar for moving rates up or down. ‘We’re going to do what we think is the right thing for the economy,’ Powell said. If there is a ‘material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly.’ “

Powell’s presentation marked a heel turn from earlier this year. Stocks tanked in July after Powell described the Fed’s first interest rate cut in a decade as a “mid-cycle adjustment,” because investors interpreted the remark as a signal the relief monetary policymakers were providing was only temporary. Now, however, “the cuts look much more permanent,” Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in a note. “The vote to hold rates unchanged was unanimous, the first time that all agreed on what the Fed should be doing since May 2019.”

And 13 of the 17 members of the Fed officials setting policy indicated they expect the borrowing rate to remain untouched next year, while four projected one hike. As recently as September, nine of the policymakers projected at least one rate hike next year.

Investors had largely priced in the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady, but stocks rallied modestly on Powell’s post-meeting comments. Major indexes snapped a two-day losing streak, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.29 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average climbing 0.11% on the day.

“Markets liked Mr. Powell’s assertion that he would want to see a ‘significant’ and ‘persistent’ increase in inflation before he would want to raise rates, and he again drew attention to the undershoot to the target in recent years,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Sheperdson wrote in a note. “Mr. Powell’s view is not shared by all his colleagues, given that most of them expect rates to rise slightly over the next three years while core inflation is expected to be little changed. But markets put much more weight on the views of the Chair; that’s probably the right approach.”

But if Powell is landing on a position that benefits Trump, it’s no indication the president and his handpicked Fed chair are simpatico. Trump has treated Powell like a punching bag, attacking him relentlessly for leading the Fed to raise rates last year and not cutting them as far or as fast as the president would have liked in 2019. Now, as The Post reported, “the pressure is largely off. The stock market is back at record highs. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, inflation remains tame, and the economy continues to grow at a healthy pace around 2 % with little chance of a recession. While [Trump’s] trade war continues to inflict harm, the Fed’s actions are widely credited with offsetting most of it, at least for the United States.”

Trump hasn’t extended an olive branch. But his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said at a recent conference the Fed’s role in the economy has been overstated. “His comments suggest that, for all the bashing and political drama, Powell may be less of a central figure in the political battles of 2020, having delivered rate cuts the economy needed without seeming to bend to the will of a volatile president, something that could have undermined investor confidence in an independent central bank,” Politico reported.

And Powell has garnered improved marks from Fed watchers, including former central bank officials, who criticized his communications strategy and execution as uneven. At his most recent news conference, Powell “projected more confidence than at any presser before,” former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told the Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos. “He is visibly in command of the ship.”