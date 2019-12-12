Rank-and-file Democrats will not be pressured to endorse the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when they most likely vote next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday.

“I have no message to them,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference, according to The Hill. “We are not whipping this legislation, nor would we ever with something like this.

“They’ll make their own decisions,” she added. “I don’t say anything to them.”

Pelosi’s comments came as the House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment against President Trump regarding Ukraine, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

While most Democrats are likely to support impeaching the president, as many as 31 swing-districts representatives remain wary of the effort — fearing that voting for the articles would alienate voters before next year’s election.

Two Democrats — Reps. Collin Peterson, Minn., and Jeff Van Drew, N.J. — voted against the initial resolution in October to begin the impeachment inquiry.

Drew said this week that he would not support impeachment, while Peterson predicted “four or five” Democrats would likely vote against the articles.

“I’m leaning no,” Peterson told The Washington Examiner on Wednesday. “I want to look at everything.”

The newspaper also said that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., remains uncertain on her impeachment vote. She also is facing a tough re-election race.

“I have not read them,” Slotkin said of the articles. “I need to read them.”

Still, Pelosi reiterated that legislators must decide for themselves on their impeachment vote.

“I’d rather not ask anybody what their vote is,” she said. “People will vote the way they vote.”