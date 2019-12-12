Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that party leaders will apply no pressure on rank-and-file members to support the articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE that are expected to hit the House floor next week.

While the Democratic Caucus is overwhelmingly supportive of the impeachment effort, several moderate Democrats are holding out ahead of the votes amid concerns that backing the effort might alienate voters in their battleground districts heading into the 2020 election.

Pelosi maintained on Thursday that the choice is entirely theirs to make.

“I have no message to them. We are not whipping this legislation, nor would we ever with something like this,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol. “They’ll make their own decisions. I don’t say anything to them.”

The Democratic leader’s remarks came as lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday held a hearing to debate two articles of impeachment against Trump over his dealings with Ukraine: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats had said after unveiling the articles earlier this week that they don’t expect more than a couple defections, but the spotlight has shifted to centrist Democrats who are hearing from constituents on both sides of the issue.

The 233-member Democratic caucus has been largely united on impeachment since the inquiry was launched in September.

The Judiciary panel is expected to pass both articles later Thursday along strict party lines, sending the measures to the full House, which is likely to vote on them next week.

The Judiciary panel is expected to pass both articles later Thursday along strict party lines, sending the measures to the full House, which is likely to vote on them next week.

It remains unclear how many centrist Democrats will join Republicans to oppose the effort. Only two in Pelosi’s caucus — Reps. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonHouse passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers Vulnerable Democrats feel heat ahead of impeachment vote Group of Democrats floating censure of Trump instead of impeachment: report MORE (Minn.) and Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Group of Democrats floating censure of Trump instead of impeachment: report Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing MORE (N.J.) — voted against the rules package governing the impeachment debate, which passed through the House at the end of October.

Van Drew, who’s facing a competitive race in 2020, has already said he’ll oppose the articles when they hit the floor next week. Not only does Trump’s conduct not rise to the level of impeachment, he said Wednesday, but he’s also concerned that Trump would use his near-certain acquittal in the Senate as ammunition on the campaign trail next year.

Still, Van Drew acknowledged that the number of Democratic defectors will be far shy of enough to sink resolutions in the House.

“It’s going to be a low number, I would imagine,” he said. Maybe three or four — if that.”

Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Georgia congresswoman invokes son’s death during impeachment proceeding: I will fight for an America my son would be proud of MORE (D-Ga.), another freshman facing a tough reelection contest, announced Wednesday night that she’ll support the articles, despite the political risks.

“I am greatly saddened by what we have learned, and I am forced to face a solemn conclusion,” she said during the first round of the Judiciary Committee’s two-day markup of the articles.

Pelosi, who had resisted impeachment for most of the year, shifted gears in late September, after allegations from a government whistleblower that Trump had abused his power in asking Ukrainian leaders for a political “favor.” With that act, she said, Trump gave Congress no choice but to impeach him.

“The fact’s are clear — irrefutable, in fact,” she said.

Still, she emphasized that the gravity of next weeks votes — which would make Trump just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached — means lawmakers will have to decide for themselves where they’ll land.

“I’d rather not ask anybody what their vote is,” she said. “People will vote the way they vote.”