The Pentagon’s Inspector General will review the $400 million contract awarded to Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. after a member of Congress accused the Trump Administration of inappropriately influencing the decision, ABC News reports.

“The Office of the Inspector General has significant experience evaluating the award of Department of Defense contracts,” acting Pentagon IG Glenn Fine said in a statement on Thursday. “We will conduct a full audit of the award of this contract.”

In a letter to the Pentagon IG, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that President Donald Trump “personally repeatedly urged” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award the contract to the company, whose CEO is frequent Fox News guest Tommy Fisher. He also referred to reports that White House adviser Jared Kushner, also Trump’s son-in-law, and officials from the Department of Homeland Security have signaled their support for Fisher Sand and Gravel.

“These actions raise concerns about the possibility of inappropriate influence on USACE’s contracting decision,” Thompson wrote. “Therefore, I am requesting that you review the award of this contract to ensure that the bid submitted by Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. met the solicitation standards and that USACE made the award in accordance with federal procurement law and regulations.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.