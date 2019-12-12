Weeks before Philip McKeon’s death, his sister, Nancy McKeon, posted a heartwarming tribute online wishing her brother a happy birthday.

Nancy McKeon, 53, is well-known for her role as Jo Polniaczek in “The Facts of Life,” which ran from 1979 – 1988.

Her older brother, Philip McKeon, was best known for his child acting role as Tommy Hyatt on the sitcom “Alice,” from 1976 to 1985.

On Tuesday, family spokesman Jeff Ballard confirmed that Philip McKeon died in Texas “after battling a longtime illness,” People reported. He was 55.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard said in a statement. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

Nancy had written a heartwarming birthday tribute to Philip on Nov. 11, just weeks before his death. She mentioned the death of their father, Donald McKeon, who passed away in October, according to People.

“A huge happy birthday to my big brother!!” Nancy captioned the photo of herself posing beside Philip. “It’s been a tough time lately… but as we’ve always said…we’ll get through it together…love you Dude….and as always… our humble thanks to all our veterans.”

After his work on “Alice,” Philip McKeon worked a Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 for 10 years, according to People. He later relocated to Wimberley, Texas, to be closer to family and host his own radio show.

Philip McKeon, the former child actor best known for his role on the CBS sitcom “Alice,” has died. He was 55. https://t.co/9xXJrEJox0 pic.twitter.com/N0yKKTVgYk — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2019

Philip’s other television and film work includes “Return to Horror High,” the 1987 slasher film, as well as appearances in “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat.”

shared some wonderfulmoments in the “trenches”with Phil McKeon manymoons ago. over the past few decades,he was always a perfectgentleman and an ebullient spirit. and hisgoofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. much much too soon,you cut out. xox ©️ pic.twitter.com/Cu82wOm7aS — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 10, 2019

Actor Charlie Sheen also posted a tribute to the actor, writing that McKeon was a “perfect gentleman.” Sheen also reflected on the moments he and the late McKeon shared in the “trenches” that took place “many moons ago.”

Philip is survived by Nancy and his mother, Barbara McKeon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.