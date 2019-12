(LIFE NEWS) California is pushing abortion on younger and younger students at taxpayers’ expense.

Though California already has far more abortion facilities than any other state in the country and very few limits on abortion, abortion activists apparently want more. First, they passed a law mandating that every public college campus provide abortions.

Now, they are opening 50 abortion referral clinics in the second-largest school district in the country, the Los Angeles Unified School District.

