Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared at three big-dollar fundraisers in New York City, drawing protests from local activists criticizing him for taking donations from Wall Street bankers.

At the Upper West Side home of tech investor Kevin Ryan, protesters banged pots and pans and chanted anti-Buttigieg slogans, such as “No justice, no peace! Where is Pete?” and “Wall Street Pete!”

Rather than coming out to talk with working class New Yorkers (or letting us in! It’s cold out here!) @PeteButtigieg called the cops on us. Why did #WallStreetPete come to campaign in our city if he’s afraid to talk to us. pic.twitter.com/7pM3tl6GsM — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) December 12, 2019

Inside the room, Buttigieg compared the noise to what he heard while serving in Afghanistan.

“Wow, they’re excited,” he remarked, according to a reporter in the room. “One of the things you learn on a deployment is dealing with distracting noises.”

Under pressure from the left, Buttigieg recently opened his fundraisers to the press, allowing reporters to listen to his opening remarks and spend time in the room.

Buttigieg grinned as he left the fundraiser and briefly greeted the protesters as he was quickly escorted into a black SUV.

The South Bend mayor also attended a fundraiser with Vogue Magazine editor Anna Wintour and an investment banker fundraiser in Midtown at the Redbury hotel:

#WallStreetPete wouldn’t let us in to his billionaire donor fundraiser but we’re pretty sure he heard us #MakeBillionairesPay pic.twitter.com/3B4Oo7UaeJ — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) December 12, 2019