An embarrassing clown, unable or unwilling to restrain her dogma even for the five seconds it would have taken to check the facts before tweeting about an anti-semitic murder.

When you didn’t do the reading and the teacher calls on you pic.twitter.com/AWO8tSAu6R — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2019

Here’s one of the two prime suspects in the massacre, a man with “connections” to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group the SPLC has called “black supremacists.” Black supremacy also kills, it seems.

How did Tlaib miss the news about who the shooters were?

Needless to say, Benjy Sarlin is correct about this:

You shouldn’t rush to assume who’s behind an anti-semitic attack because it could plausibly be any number of groups, causes, or ideologies, many totally unrelated or in direct conflict. Or an unhinged individual with a fixation. That’s how anti-semitism works. That’s the point. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 12, 2019

That’s the point. Tlaib already deleted her tweet but hasn’t yet commented on how she came to make this mistake. It’s unthinkable that she’d be candid and admit to a knee-jerk reaction driven by her particular prejudices. More likely, I’m thinking, she’ll say that she was wrong but that white supremacy is *usually* a good guess in murders of Jews so she’s right in the larger sense.

Or maybe she’ll be more ambitious and claim that white supremacy somehow “colonized” the shooter’s mind. Stay tuned.

What’s really crazy is that this isn’t even the most “problematic” thing a member of the Squad has tweeted this morning. That distinction belongs to AOC, who tweeted out her full-throated support for a party whose victory today in the UK elections would leave Britain’s Jews anxious about their future in the country:

This video is about the UK, but it might as well have been produced about the United States. The hoarding of wealth by the few is coming at the cost of peoples’ lives. The only way we change is with a massive surge of *new* voters at the polls. UK, Vote!pic.twitter.com/N5JYaVGCBs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2019

Tlaib cared little enough about an anti-semitic shooting spree to read a single article about it, AOC cares little enough about an anti-semitic takeover of one of Labour to withhold her endorsement from them. Corbynization isn’t the future of the American left, it’s the present.