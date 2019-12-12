House Democrats announced Tuesday they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A copy of the Democrat Party’s Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump was released to the public on Thursday and is 9 pages wrong.

** You can read the articles, as released by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. here.

Here is a copy of Nadler’s Articles of Impeachment.

Text Articles of Impeachmen… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

During Thursday morning’s markup session Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) a freshman and member of the House Freedom Caucus went off on this sham impeachment process.

Lesko schooled Democrats for providing NO fact witnesses to the Judiciary committee, hiding witnesses and testimony in the Intelligence Committee and bringing in a bunch of liberal law professors to trash President Trump for one entire day.

This was excellent!

