(FOX NEWS) A new report claims that former Vice President Joe Biden spent 35 years paying his female staff members less than his male staffers.

Biden never achieved pay equity in those years and paid women less than 50 percent of what men were paid at certain points, The Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday.

The conservative outlet found those figures by analyzing data from the biannual report of the secretary of the Senate, which covers six-month periods. Staff not employed for the entirety of those periods weren’t included in the analysis.

