Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was bankrolling episodes of a science TV show a year before he was arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking ring, reports CNBC.

Epstein, who committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August, agreed to spend $1.4 million on the project, “Closer to Truth.”

He made a $500,000 donation to Robert Kuhn’s project through his nonprofit organization, Gratitude America Ltd., one year before his arrest, and sent him $150,000 in 2017.

“Closer to Truth,” which airs on PBS, is a public television series featuring scientists, philosophers, theologians, and scholars exploring the deepest questions of Cosmos, Consciousness and Meaning-the structure of the universe.

Kuhn said he had no knowledge of the accusations against Epstein, who was being held on federal sex trafficking charges and was facing up to 45 years in prison.

“The obvious answer is that it’s totally reprehensible what’s been reported, and it’s an example of how corruption can be used in human control,” he told CNBC. “It is an example of the corruption of power distorts your own reality and then exercises this power over people who are psychologically defenseless.”