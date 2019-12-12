The law firm co-founded by high-profile litigator David Boies, 78, is naming two new leaders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

New York-based Nicholas Gravante Jr. and London-based Natasha Harrison have been hired to guide the firm into its second generation – an announcement that comes in the tumultuous wake of Boies’ defamation lawsuit filing against legal rival Alan Dershowitz, and amid his defense work for movie mogul and accused sex offender Harvey Weinstein, the Journal reported.

The bad press has spooked some clients, the Journal reported, but the new leaders brushed it aside, with Gravante telling the Journal the headlines are “temporary distractions.”

Boies has long been one of the primary sources of revenue for Boies Schiller Flexner firm, the Journal noted.

“I am confident that building on what we as a firm do very well, and learning from our mistakes, mine included, that the next generation of leadership will not only equal but will exceed what we have accomplished to date,” he told the Journal.

Boies’ client roster has included the Justice Department, Al Gore, and some who have fought for same-sex marriages rights in California, the Journal reported.

Partners with equity in the firm made an average $3.3 million last year, according to legal trade publication the American Lawyer, the Journal noted.