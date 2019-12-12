While talks are stalled between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has been building his nuclear arsenal — and appears to be closing on the capability to hit the United States, Bloomberg News reported.

“North Korea has become what three decades of diplomacy had tried to prevent – a state capable of developing, projecting, and detonating atomic bombs,” Bloomberg’s Jon Herskovitz writes.

In a breakdown of North Korea’s nuclear buildup, Bloomberg reported the rogue nation could likely fit miniature warheads onto missiles and shoot them great distances — but has also developed weapons that can be moved around more swiftly to evade detection.

It is less clear if they could beat antimissile systems, survive re-entry, or strike their intended targets.

According to Bloomberg, Kim has been responsible for four of North Korea’s six tonic tests, with the most recent, in September 2017, the most powerful. Experts estimate North Korea has assembled 20-30 nuclear warheads.

Yet, despite North Korea being one of the poorest in the world, it has one of the largest militaries. Of its 25 million population, nearly 1.2 million people are in active service, according to a U.S. State Department report. More than 6 million North Koreans are considered reserve soldiers.