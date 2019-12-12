According to the far left New York Times President Trump may skip the presidential debates this year with the Democrat Party candidate.

And President Trump is concerned with the far left Trump hating reporters who may be selected to moderate the debate.

Liberal hacks have a history of assisting Democrats during the national debates.

The Hill reported:

President Trump has been discussing with his campaign advisers whether or not to participate in the general election debates in 2020, two people close to the situation told The New York Times. According to the sources, Trump doesn’t trust the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organization that puts on the debates. Specifically, Trump is apprehensive of who will be chosen by the organization to moderate the debates, the Times reports. Trump’s campaign reportedly declined to comment on what their plan was for the debates at a state-of-the-race campaign briefing in Arlington, Va.

