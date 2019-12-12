Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.) has formally endorsed Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur to fill the House seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillPelosi endorses Christy Smith in bid to replace Katie Hill Katie Hill pens op-ed about Congress resignation, toxic marriage, mental health and resilience Young Turks founder: Past remarks on women were attempt ‘to be a stupid, politically incorrect Republican’ MORE (D-Calif.), breaking with leading California Democrats who back state Rep. Christy Smith.

“For years, Cenk has inspired people all across the country to organize against corrupt forces in our politics, and now he’s organizing the people in his district to do the same,” Sanders, a top-tier 2020 presidential candidate, said in a statement shared by Uygur in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“I’m endorsing Cenk because I know he will serve ordinary people, not powerful special interests. He is a voice that we desperately need in Congress and will be a great representative for CA-25 and the country,” he continued.

Sanders also noted in his statement that Uygur has been “a strong advocate” for his signature health care proposal, “Medicare for All,” and believes that health care “is a human right and not a privilege.”

The left-leaning commentator has long aligned himself with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. He endorsed Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary and in his current White House bid.

Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Hill, who resigned in October following a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional and campaign staffers. The Hill has reached out to Smith’s campaign for comment.